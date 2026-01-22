Clarksville Obituary: Bobby E. Ladd

Clarksville, TN – Bobby E. Ladd, age 87 of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Monday, January 19th, 2026 at Park Meadows Assisted Living.

Bobby was born on January 26th, 2026 in Montgomery County, TN to the late James Ladd and Eunice Rittenberry.

Bobby is survived by his loving wife, Betty Ladd and their son, Kevin; along with his nieces and nephews.

Bobby was a Clarksville native and enjoyed all of what West Tennessee had to offer. After retiring from Trane, Bobby spent his days enjoying his family and the outdoors. He is loved by many and will be missed by all.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488.