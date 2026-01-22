Clarksville Obituary: Pauline Eastham Sanders

Clarksville, TN – Pauline Eastham Sanders, age 89, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Wednesday, January 21st, 2025.

Born a coal-miners daughter in Blair, WV on October 6th, 1936, to Mason Crawford Eastham and Sophia Burgess Eastham. She attended Blair Grade school and Sharples High School, graduating in 1954. She married Charles Richard Sanders, December 24th, 1953, following him the world over until he died, January 18th, 2016.

Opposites Attract. He claimed, “love at first sight”. She said “not”, but he aligned himself with her brother, ran off her other suitors and smooth talked his way into her heart. A true mountaineer she found herself married to a man who claimed “the hills” made him claustrophobic and that he much preferred the beach and places with water.

“Young, dumb, and in love” she followed him wherever the Air Force allowed her to accompany him- Columbus, Ohio, Plattsburg, Ny, Seville, Spain, Riverside, CA, Altus Oklahoma, Kadena, Okinawa, Belton, MO, Clarksville, TN, and Lake Wales, Fl.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, William Max Eastham, Jack Lane Eastham, Clarence Earl (Phyllis Jean) Eastham, Charles Ray (Delores) Eastham; brothers-in-law, Robert Bonivich, Homer (Vergie) Jarrell; sisters-in-law, Delores “Smitty” Tackett, Eileen (Warren) Linville, and Betty (Richard) Hadler.

Her loves include family, softball, sewing, bowling, fishing, shuffle boarding, playing cards, tending her flowers, beanie babies, and friends/family on Facebook. She worked several jobs in her lifetime starting at White Castle, the Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, the office of Land Management in Riverside, California, bookkeeping for the Officer’s Wives Gift Shop in Okinawa and for Taylor Motors/ Clarksville Boat and Motors in Tennessee.

Surviving is a sister, Phyllis Marilyn Bonivich, Villages, FL; her children, Mitch and Tonya (Jeff Melton), Clarksville, TN; former daughter-in-law, Theresa Walker Sanders Woodall; grandchildren, Jenny (Lee) Hart, Clarksville, TN, Ryan Melton, Clarksville, TN, Lindsay Melton, Ocala, FL, and three great-grandchildren, Henry “Hank”, Hudson, and Harrison Hart.

