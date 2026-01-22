31.4 F
Clarksville
Friday, January 23, 2026
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: Pauline Eastham Sanders
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Pauline Eastham Sanders

October 6th, 1936 — January 21st, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Pauline Eastham Sanders
Pauline Eastham Sanders

McReynolds Nave and LarsonClarksville, TN – Pauline Eastham Sanders, age 89, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Wednesday, January 21st, 2025.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 2rd3, 2026, from 10:00am to 11:00am at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Veterans Cemetery West.

Born a coal-miners daughter in Blair, WV on October 6th, 1936, to Mason Crawford Eastham and Sophia Burgess Eastham. She attended Blair Grade school and Sharples High School, graduating in 1954. She married Charles Richard Sanders, December 24th, 1953, following him the world over until he died, January 18th, 2016.

Opposites Attract. He claimed, “love at first sight”. She said “not”, but he aligned himself with her brother, ran off her other suitors and smooth talked his way into her heart. A true mountaineer she found herself married to a man who claimed “the hills” made him claustrophobic and that he much preferred the beach and places with water.

“Young, dumb, and in love” she followed him wherever the Air Force allowed her to accompany him- Columbus, Ohio, Plattsburg, Ny, Seville, Spain, Riverside, CA, Altus Oklahoma, Kadena, Okinawa, Belton, MO, Clarksville, TN, and Lake Wales, Fl.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, William Max Eastham, Jack Lane Eastham, Clarence Earl (Phyllis Jean) Eastham, Charles Ray (Delores) Eastham; brothers-in-law, Robert Bonivich, Homer (Vergie) Jarrell; sisters-in-law, Delores “Smitty” Tackett, Eileen (Warren) Linville, and Betty (Richard) Hadler.

Her loves include family, softball, sewing, bowling, fishing, shuffle boarding, playing cards, tending her flowers, beanie babies, and friends/family on Facebook. She worked several jobs in her lifetime starting at White Castle, the Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, the office of Land Management in Riverside, California, bookkeeping for the Officer’s Wives Gift Shop in Okinawa and for Taylor Motors/ Clarksville Boat and Motors in Tennessee.

Surviving is a sister, Phyllis Marilyn Bonivich, Villages, FL; her children, Mitch and Tonya (Jeff Melton), Clarksville, TN; former daughter-in-law, Theresa Walker Sanders Woodall; grandchildren, Jenny (Lee) Hart, Clarksville, TN, Ryan Melton, Clarksville, TN, Lindsay Melton, Ocala, FL, and three great-grandchildren, Henry “Hank”, Hudson, and Harrison Hart.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com

To order memorial trees in memory of Pauline Sanders, please visit our tree store.


About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral

Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas

For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.

With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.

Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.

We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.

For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Dominates Florida Gulf Coast 83-62 at F&M Bank Arena
Next article
APSU Men’s Tennis Begins 2026 Campaign with Road Match at Belmont
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information