Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Faces Stetson in Afternoon ASUN Clash

Austin Peay (12-5 | 4-3 ASUN) at Stetson (11-7 | 4-3)

Saturday, January 24th, 2026 | 1:00pm CT / 2:00pm ET

DeLand, FL | Edmonds Center

Clarksville, TN – Coming off their ninth straight win on the road, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team takes on Stetson in a Saturday 1:00pm CT (2:00pm ET) matchup in DeLand, Florida.

Austin Peay (12-5, 4-3) most recently took their first-ever victory over Florida Gulf Coast (FGCU) on Thursday. Led by Kyra Perkins’ 19 points, the win marked FGCU’s first home Atlantic Sun Conference loss since they fell to Stetson, 55-58, on February 12th, 2022.

The Governors are undefeated on the road this season, with a 9-0 record. The program’s largest road-game winning streak is 10 games from January 3rd to February 22nd, 2003.

Anovia Sheals paces the APSU Govs with 13.7 points per game and has seen double figures in 15 of 17 games. Lameria Thomas leads the team with 6.7 rebounds.

Stetson (11-7, 4-3 ASUN) most recently defeated Lipscomb 66-60 on Thursday. Aleah Sorrentino led the Hatters with 17 points as Cameron Thomas grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.

This will be the seventh all-time meeting of the Governors and the Hatters, with the Hatters leading the series 4-2.

The Fast Break

Austin Peay State University is ranked first in the ASUN with an 8.9 rebound margin, 14.9 offensive rebounds, and a 55.8 scoring defense.

Their 27.4 bench points and 9.4 steals per game rank second.

Jim’Miyah Branton is third in the ASUN with 3.4 assists per game.

Anovia Sheals is third with a 40.1 field-goal percentage and a 78.1 free-throw percentage.

Sheals has seen double-figures in 15 out of 17 games played this season, with two 20-point performances.

Mya Williams leads APSU with 1.3 three-pointers per game and 19 made three-pointers.

About the Stetson Hatters

Stetson is first in the conference with a 34.1 three-point percentage. Their 14.5 assists per game rank second.

Mary McMillan leads the ASUN with 4.4 assists per game and a 2.39 assist/turnover ratio.

Cameron Thomas leads with a 45.5 field goal percentage, 17.9 points per game, 52 three pointers, and 2.89 three pointers per game.

Aleah Sorrentino is second in the ASUN with 150 rebounds and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Promise Keshi is fourth with 25 blocks and 1.39 blocks per game.

