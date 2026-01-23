Clarksville Obituary: Bobby Herschel Combs

Clarksville, TN – Bobby Herschel Combs, age 80, passed away peacefully on January 21st, 2026, at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Clarksville, Tennessee.
He was born on July 27th, 1945, in Washington, Georgia, Bobby lived a life marked by service, devotion to family, and an unmistakable sense of humor. A retired United States Army Veteran, Bobby proudly served his country during the Vietnam War, a chapter of his life that reflected his strength, commitment, and love of our country.
Bobby was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carrie Ann Combs, whom he loved deeply and missed greatly.
He is survived by his four children: Jennifer (Jason) Roach, Joseph (Gail) Combs, Julie (Michael) Wessels, and James (Valerie) Combs. He also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom brought him immense pride and joy.
Known for always having a joke at the ready, Bobby’s humor and warmth could brighten any room. He will be remembered not only for his military service, but for his laughter, his stories, and the love he had for his family.
Bobby will be interred at The Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, Hopkinsville, Kentucky with the date to be determined. Full military honors will be rendered in recognition of his faithful and honorable service to the United States Army.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
