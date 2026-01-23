28.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, January 23, 2026
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: Roy Lee McDaniel
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Roy Lee McDaniel

December 29th, 1949 — January 19th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Roy Lee McDaniel
Roy Lee McDaniel

Sykes Funeral Home & CrematoryClarksville, TN – Roy Lee McDaniel, 76, of Hopkinsville, KY, passed away on January 19th, 2026. He was born on December 29th, 1949 in Guthrie, KY to Chesterfield and Margie Ann McDaniel. Roy enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. For him, he found joy in working on his farm and a good nap.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Billy McDaniel. Roy is survived by his siblings: Larry McDaniel, James McDaniel, David McDaniel, Judy McDaniel, Mary McDaniel, and Linda Harvey.

There are no services planned at this time.

Please visit Roy’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family. 

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Roy McDaniel, please visit our flower store.
 

About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory

The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.

You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.

Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.

For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com

Previous article
Clarksville Police Department Issues Winter Weather Alert, Warns of Hazardous Road Conditions
Next article
ASPU’s First-Year Programming Transforms Orientation Experience for New Students
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information