Frigid Temperatures Prompt AAA Alert on Preventing Costly Winter Home Repairs

Nashville, TN – With the season’s most frigid temperatures on the way in Tennessee, AAA reminds homeowners and renters that preparing for inclement weather is essential to avoiding wintertime repairs. Prolonged periods of below-freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on a home’s heating system, plumbing, and exterior features.

“Maintaining your property is essential to reducing your risk of winter damage,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Taking small steps now can help you avoid high repair costs and headaches down the road.”

Homeowners Warned: Frozen Pipes Can Burst Without Warning

Extended periods of freezing temperatures put plumbing systems at risk. When water freezes, it expands, and that pressure can rupture pipes behind walls, under sinks, or in attics and crawl spaces.

AAA Tips to Prevent Frozen or Burst Pipes

Let faucets drip slightly to keep water moving.

slightly to keep water moving. Open cabinet doors under sinks to allow warm air to circulate.

under sinks to allow warm air to circulate. Keep the thermostat set to at least 55°F , even when away from home.

, even when away from home. Know where your main water shutoff valve is located in case a pipe bursts.

What You Can Do to Protect Your Home

Remove hoses from exterior faucets.

Repair or replace weather stripping around windows and doors, vents and fans, plumbing, air conditioners and electrical and gas lines.

Use caulk or insulation to seal all cracks, holes and other openings on exterior walls.

Well-insulated basements and crawl spaces will help protect pipes. Close foundation vents and windows to basements. Wrap vulnerable pipes with pipe insulation.

Close your wood burning fireplace flue damper when you’re not using it. Follow all manufacturer instructions for gas fireplaces including those with pilot lights, which may require the flue to be partially open at all times.

What to do if you Experience Winter Damage

Once conditions are safe to do so, document the damage by taking photos and video. Employ any safety measures to prevent the damage from spreading. Then contact your insurance provider immediately to file a claim. The sooner you start the process, the faster you can repair the damages.

Winter Damages Covered by Homeowners Insurance

Winter comes with snow, and sometimes lots of it. If your roof collapses or is damaged due to the weight of snow or ice from a storm, a standard home insurance policy may cover the damage.

Another threat to your home in the winter season are cold snaps. Water left standing in pipes when the temperature drops may expand with enough force to cause it to burst, leading to serious water damage if the issue isn’t immediately identified. Damage caused from burst pipes as well as the repair costs are covered by most standard home insurance policies, as long as regular maintenance is performed, and owners maintain heat in the building.

What’s Not Covered by Homeowners Insurance

Most storm damage is covered under Home Insurance, however there are exclusions that could apply.

Flash floods caused by a sudden rise in temperature during the winter months can cause significant damage to your home that will not be covered by your standard home insurance policy, but flood insurance can be purchased separately.

Most damages not covered by insurance are due to homeowner neglect or lack of maintenance. These may include damages resulting from extreme cold due to failure to maintain heat in your house.

More Winter Liabilities

In addition to the above risks, slips and falls on your property are always possible in the winter. Such incidents are likely covered by the liability coverage that comes with your home insurance policy, but it’s a good idea to double check with your insurance agent. If you do experience an incident like this, help with potential legal aspects may also be included in your policy.

Is Your Home Insurance Ready?

By taking the necessary precautions and preparing your house for winter, you can avoid having to make an insurance claim this winter season. Trimming threatening trees, shutting off your water and drainpipes, and cleaning your gutters are all things that can be done before it gets too cold.