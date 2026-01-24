Tennessee Highway Patrol Urges Drivers to Use Caution During Winter Weather

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reminds Tennesseans to use caution and be prepared when traveling in inclement winter weather. With strong winds, snow, and ice forecasted across the state, THP encourages drivers to limit unnecessary travel.

If you must be on the road, please keep yourself and your loved ones safe by following the cold-weather safety tips below.

Cold Weather Safety Tips for Your Vehicle:

– Maintain at least a half tank of gas in your vehicle

– Ensure your battery is in good condition (most auto parts stores will check it for free)

– Keep a set of jumper cables or a portable battery booster in your vehicle

– Check windshield washer fluid and add deicer (do not use water)

– Inspect windshield wipers and replace them if they are skipping, streaking, or cracked

– Remember: if your wipers are on, your headlights are required to be on as well

– Check tire air pressure, including the spare, and inspect tread depth

– Carry a bag of cat litter or sand for added traction

– Keep blankets, a flashlight, and extra batteries in your vehicle

– Keep a cell phone charger in your vehicle

– Have a coat, gloves, scarf, hat/toboggan, extra socks, and, if possible, waterproof shoes—dress appropriately for the weather

– Keep a first aid kit in your vehicle

– Carry nonperishable snacks, drinking water, and any necessary medications

– Do not tailgate; allow enough distance to stop safely

– Reduce your speed and drive appropriately for weather conditions

– Always wear your seat belt and avoid distracted driving

If you must drive, please do so cautiously and allow extra time to reach your destination. If your vehicle breaks down, activate your hazard lights and remain inside your vehicle, if it is safe to do so. Dial *847 (*THP) for highway assistance or 911 in the event of an emergency.

