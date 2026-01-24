Ascension Saint Thomas Heart, Howell Allen Clinic Open New Location in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Following the recent announcement of plans for a future full-service hospital and health campus in Clarksville, Ascension Saint Thomas strengthens its long-term commitment to the community with the opening of a new Ascension Saint Thomas Heart and Howell Allen Clinic location. Ascension Saint Thomas and Howell Allen Clinic marked the opening with a ribbon-cutting and community celebration on Thursday, January 22nd, 2026.

The new location complements the 14 existing Ascension Saint Thomas locations across Clarksville-Montgomery County and shows continued progress in expanding access to care as the region grows.

Together with the planned hospital and health campus, the new facility strengthens its long-term commitment to expand access to advanced specialty care across Middle Tennessee.

The location brings high-quality heart, brain, spine, rheumatology and pulmonology services closer to home for patients and families in the Clarksville area and highlights the organization’s ongoing investment in meeting the evolving healthcare needs of the community.

Located at 101 Otis Smith Drive, the center offers comprehensive cardiovascular care along nationally recognized brain and spine services in a single location, adding to existing rheumatology and ulmonology care offered. By providing multiple specialties under one roof, the facility reduces travel, streamlines care coordination, and makes it easier for patients to receive advanced treatment locally. The location further strengthens the integrated care network already available throughout Clarksville-Montgomery County.

“This facility represents the next chapter in our commitment to Clarksville-Montgomery County, bringing nationally recognized heart and neurosurgical care together in one convenient location,” said Fahad Tahir, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas. “It’s part of our broader effort to ensure families across the community have local access to high-quality, patient-centered care close to home.”

For 30 years in Clarksville and for more than 40 years across Middle Tennessee as well as Southern Kentucky, Howell Allen Clinic has delivered world-class brain and spine care, earning national recognition for its expertise in minimally invasive laser brain and robotic spine surgery.

With 17 locations and a long-standing partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas, Howell Allen Clinic remains a trusted leader in neurosurgery.

Building on a strong commitment to heart health in the Clarksville community, Ascension Saint Thomas Heart has served patients locally for 15 years, providing comprehensive cardiovascular care through a nationally recognized team of specialists who focus on personalized, patient-centered treatment. Specialists diagnose and treat a full range of conditions, including heart failure, coronary artery disease, heart rhythm disorders, heart valve disease, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

With the largest network of cardiologists in Tennessee and more than 45 locations statewide, Ascension Saint Thomas Heart cares for more adult hearts than any other provider in the state.

Ascension Saint Thomas hospitals have earned U.S. News & World Report’s “High Performing” designation in all cardiac care categories.

About Ascension Saint Thomas

Ascension Saint Thomas is a faith-based, nonprofit health system with a 125-year history of delivering personalized care, with special attention to those most vulnerable. The system includes 18 hospitals and 320 sites of care across 45 counties in Tennessee, including affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics, and specialty facilities.

With more than 13,000 associates, Ascension Saint Thomas serves millions of patients annually. It is part of Ascension, one of the largest Catholic health systems in the U.S., with approximately 99,000 associates, 23,000 aligned providers, and 121 hospitals. In FY2024, Ascension provided $2.1 billion in care for those living in poverty and other community benefit programs.

