Clarksville Obituary: Debra Frances Stewart

Clarksville, TN – Debra Frances Stewart, age 73, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Wednesday, January 21st, 2026.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, January 29th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor John Lockwoodj officiating. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 9:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Debra entered this life on June 7th, 1952, in Honolulu, Hawaii to the late Anthony and Eleanor Conti. She dedicated her life to worship and music, leaving a lasting legacy. For over 50 years, Debra poured her heart and soul into the music ministry, sharing her incredible voice through faith-based music. The release of her two albums further showcased her love and passion for the music ministry.
In addition to her musical endeavors, she was actively involved with television ministry. She had the unique opportunity to interview ministers from across the globe through Spirit Wind Ministry. Her creativity extended beyond music and ministry; she had a keen eye for home interior design and had remarkable carpentry skills.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Anthony Conti, Jr., Russell Conti, Patricia Conti, and Craig Conti.
Survivors include her loving husband of 55 years, Theodore Otis Stewart; children, Jeffery Stewart (Ana), Jeromy Stewart, and Melody (Robert) Ruiz; brother, Dino Conti; grandchildren, Jewel Stewart, Austin Stewart, and Luke Ruiz.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
