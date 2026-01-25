Clarksville Obituary: John Monzell Hopkins

Clarksville, TN – John Monzell Hopkins was born January 19th, 1990 in Clarksville, Tennessee to parents, Diane Hopkins and John Banks. This productive life came to an end on Wednesday, January 15th, 2026, at Tennova Hospital in Clarksville, Tennessee.

John accepted Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. John attended Clarksville Montgomery County Public Schools.

“Jaybird”, as he was affectionately called by family and friends, loved music, playing sports in his younger years, and his favorite NFL team was the Cleveland Browns. Mostly John loved being with his family and friends.

John was preceded in death by his mother Diane Hopkins.

He leaves to cherish his memory; father, John Banks., sister, Ashley Hopkins, brothers, Coreyian Banks and John Banks, all of Clarksville, Tennessee, niece, Amiyah Davis and nephew, Dejuantae Bell as well as a host of other family and friends.