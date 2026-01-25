16.6 F
Clarksville
Saturday, January 24, 2026
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: John Monzell Hopkins
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: John Monzell Hopkins

January 19th, 1990 — January 15th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
John Monzell Hopkins
John Monzell Hopkins

Hooker Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – John Monzell Hopkins was born January 19th, 1990 in Clarksville, Tennessee to parents, Diane Hopkins and John Banks. This productive life came to an end on Wednesday, January 15th, 2026, at Tennova Hospital in Clarksville, Tennessee.

John accepted Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. John attended Clarksville Montgomery County Public Schools.

“Jaybird”, as he was affectionately called by family and friends, loved music, playing sports in his younger years, and his favorite NFL team was the Cleveland Browns. Mostly John loved being with his family and friends.

John was preceded in death by his mother Diane Hopkins.

He leaves to cherish his memory; father, John Banks., sister, Ashley Hopkins, brothers, Coreyian Banks and John Banks, all of Clarksville, Tennessee, niece, Amiyah Davis and nephew, Dejuantae Bell as well as a host of other family and friends.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of John Hopkins, please visit our flower store.
 

About Hooker Funeral Home

Mr. Samuel E. Hooker (1924-2012) began Hooker Funeral Home in 1968 when he purchased the Roberts Ivie & Vance Funeral home. He was a noted embalmer and a personable man with honorable character.

In his later years, Mr. Terrell Broady Sr. assisted in the embalming and funeral services with Mr. Hooker. He became a close family friend to the Broady family and wished Hooker funeral home to be under the Terrell Broady Funeral Home firm upon his passing.

Since its inception, Hooker Funeral Home has been a full-service funeral home specializing in: Traditional and Personalized Funeral Services, special limousine and transport services, funeral program design and printing, domestic and international shipping, Pre-Arranged Funeral Arrangements, Caskets, vaults, and urns, Notary Public Services, Cremations, and Obituaries.

Previous article
Winter Storm Forces Clarksville Christian School Closure Through January 27th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information