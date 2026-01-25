15.2 F
Clarksville
Sunday, January 25, 2026
CEMC Reports Over 35,000 Without Power as Crews Battle Dangerous Conditions

News Staff
Ice Sickles. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Online)
Cumberland Electric Membership CorporationMontgomery County, TN – Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) currently has over 35,000 members without power, with nearly 1,300 individual outage locations requiring repairs. Crews are working across our entire service area, with additional outside line crews assisting through mutual aid. Restoration is happening in extremely dangerous conditions, and safety remains the top priority for our crews and our members.
 
Despite our lineworkers working on restoration efforts since the first outages emerged early this morning, snow and ice continue to fall across our territory, resulting in more downed lines and trees. Due to the extent of the damage, members should prepare for the possibility of being without power for potentially days in some areas.
 
We’ve shared a detailed update on our website covering what to expect, how restoration works, outage reporting issues, and answers to common questions in the link below. Please review the full update if you have questions about outages or restoration progress: www.cemc.org/2026/01/25/winter-storm-fern/
 
 
PLEASE NOTE: We are experiencing issues with our Outage Map and text alert/reporting system. Our system automatically detects most outages, but you can still report outages by calling 800.987.2362 or online via SmartHub. Please do not report outages to us via social media, because our social media accounts are not tied to our outage system.
 

