Clarksville Academy Closed January 26th–27th, All Activities Canceled Due to Winter Weather

Clarksville Academy Closed January 26th and 27th

Clarksville AcademyClarksville, TN – Clarksville Academy will be closed on Monday, January 26th, and Tuesday, January 27th, 2026. All after-school activities, including games and practices, will also be included. No one should be on the main campus or at the sports complex during this time.

We also want to remind all students that CA technology should not be left in vehicles during these extreme cold temperatures. Please remind your child to bring in iPads and laptops.

We are holding a friendly division-level competition! We ask that all students in grades PreK-12 send us their best Cougar Snow Photos! Include CA gear in your snow activities, whether that’s you wearing it, your pets, your snowmen, or written in the snow! We want to see it! The top photo from each division will win a prize! Photos should be sent to photos@clarksvilleacademy.com

Winners will be announced later in the week!

Have fun, stay safe, and warm!

