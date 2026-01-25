Clarksville Obituary: Helen Maye Luke

Clarksville, TN – Helen Maye Luke born on November 7th, 1934, was a cherished matriarch whose presence graced the lives of many until her passing at home on January 22nd, 2026. Throughout her remarkable life, Helen was a devoted member of the Music City Christian Fellowship Church, where she found a deep sense of community and purpose.

Helen’s legacy is carried on by her loving family, which includes her son, Dale Brandenburg and his wife Sandy from Oklahoma, and her daughter, Pamela Taylor of Pleasant View, Tennessee. A proud grandmother, she is remembered with affection by her 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, each of whom were fortunate to experience her love and guidance.

She was preceded in death by her two sons, Randy Brandenburg and David Luke, who remain in the hearts of all who knew them. Helen is also mourned by her parents, Clarence Wisecup and Ethel McCoy Wisecup, as well as her one sister, whose memories she cherished throughout her life.

Helen Maye Luke will be remembered not only for her unwavering faith and commitment to her church but also for the love she showered upon her family and friends. Her spirit will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her, and her legacy will endure in the hearts of her loved ones.

A service will be held in Illinois at a later date.