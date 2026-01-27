Clarksville Obituary: Gwendolyn Majors

Clarksville, TN – Gwendolyn Majors, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a great-grandmother was a devoted friend, that passed away at her home in Erin, Tennessee, on January 18th, 2026.

Born September 15th, 1945, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she exhibited the values of hard work. dedication and she was known for her solid work ethic as she retired from Trane with 20 years of service in Clarksville, Tennessee. She enjoyed playing her PlayStation, a good game of poker, and spending time with her family and friends, who meant the world to her.

Gwendolyn was a devoted wife to Herman Majors, with whom she shared a life filled with love and companionship for 34 years. In addition to her family, Gwendolyn had a deep appreciation for her community and found peace surrounded by family and friends from Erin, Kizer Ridge, and Cumberland City. She enjoyed the card games that brought her laughter and fun to all those who participated. She loved listening to music, dancing with her sisters, and decorating her home with blue willow.

Survived by her loving husband, Herman Majors; her sister Jean McPherson, her daughters, Aletha, Lynn, and Tara; her son Mark, her thirteen grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren. She joins her parents, Louis Johnson and Leach, her brothers Paul Jr., and Bubba Johnson, her sister Ida Harrison, and her daughter Angie, all who preceded her in death.

Visitation to honor Gwendolyn Majors will be held on January 30th, 2026, from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Nave Funeral Home in Erin, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12:00pm with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Erin Community Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Gwendolyn’s memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her, and her legacy of kindness and devotion will continue through her family. “So also, you have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you.” John 16:22.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.navefuneralhomes.com

