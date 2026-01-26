Clarksville Obituary: John Edward O’Connell

Clarksville, TN – John Edward O’Connell passed away on January 22nd, 2026, at the age of 84. Born on November 6th, 1941, in La Porte, Indiana, John lived a life marked by service, craftsmanship, and an unwavering commitment to his family and community.

Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm, Friday, January 30th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Kim Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors.

The family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, January 29th, 2026, at the funeral home and again on Friday from 11:00am until the hour of service.

After dedicating over 25 years to the United States Army, where he achieved the rank of First Sergeant, John retired with pride. His military career was characterized by resilience and loyalty, traits that he carried into every aspect of his life. After serving his country, John pursued his passion for construction, opening his own business that showcased his skillful hands and eye for detail.

John’s warmth and kindness were evident in every interaction. He was a man who brought joy to those around him—a loving husband, father, devoted brother, and doting grandfather. He could often be found outdoors, reveling in the beauty of nature, or engaging in his favorite pastime of hunting. John’s talent as a woodworker reflected his meticulous craftsmanship and skill.

He was a cherished member of Little West Fork Baptist Church, where he fostered a sense of community and shared his kindness with fellow congregants. John was also a proud member of The Wild Turkey Federation.

John leaves behind his beloved son, Shane O’Connell, his brother Mike (Carla) O’Connell, and his cherished grandson, Jameson O’Connell. He was also an adoring uncle to Kelly O’Connell, Megan O’Connell, and Ryan O’Connell.

John is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Thelma O’Connell, his caring parents, Clarence and Barbara O’Connell.

Online Condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com