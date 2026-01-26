Clarksville Obituary: John Edward O’Connell

Clarksville, TN – John Edward O’Connell passed away on January 22nd, 2026, at the age of 84. Born on November 6th, 1941, in La Porte, Indiana, John lived a life marked by service, craftsmanship, and an unwavering commitment to his family and community.
Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm, Friday, January 30th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Kim Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors.
The family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, January 29th, 2026, at the funeral home and again on Friday from 11:00am until the hour of service.
After dedicating over 25 years to the United States Army, where he achieved the rank of First Sergeant, John retired with pride. His military career was characterized by resilience and loyalty, traits that he carried into every aspect of his life. After serving his country, John pursued his passion for construction, opening his own business that showcased his skillful hands and eye for detail.
John’s warmth and kindness were evident in every interaction. He was a man who brought joy to those around him—a loving husband, father, devoted brother, and doting grandfather. He could often be found outdoors, reveling in the beauty of nature, or engaging in his favorite pastime of hunting. John’s talent as a woodworker reflected his meticulous craftsmanship and skill.
He was a cherished member of Little West Fork Baptist Church, where he fostered a sense of community and shared his kindness with fellow congregants. John was also a proud member of The Wild Turkey Federation.
John leaves behind his beloved son, Shane O’Connell, his brother Mike (Carla) O’Connell, and his cherished grandson, Jameson O’Connell. He was also an adoring uncle to Kelly O’Connell, Megan O’Connell, and Ryan O’Connell.
John is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Thelma O’Connell, his caring parents, Clarence and Barbara O’Connell.
Online Condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com