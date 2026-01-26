Montgomery County Government Offices Closed January 27th Due to Hazardous Roads

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed Tuesday, January 27th, 2026, due to winter weather and hazardous driving conditions. Residents are strongly advised to avoid unnecessary travel during this period.
Staying off the roadways ensures your safety, allows first responders and public safety teams to focus on emergencies without additional hazards, and gives road crews room to work more efficiently.
For online services available through Montgomery County Government, visit the GOV tab at mcgtn.org.