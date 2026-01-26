13.2 F
Clarksville
Monday, January 26, 2026
Montgomery County Government Offices Closed January 27th Due to Hazardous Roads

Ice on Trees. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Online)
Montgomery County GovernmentMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed Tuesday, January 27th, 2026, due to winter weather and hazardous driving conditions. Residents are strongly advised to avoid unnecessary travel during this period. 

Staying off the roadways ensures your safety, allows first responders and public safety teams to focus on emergencies without additional hazards, and gives road crews room to work more efficiently.

For online services available through Montgomery County Government, visit the GOV tab at mcgtn.org. 

