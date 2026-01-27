28 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Austin Peay State University Continues Remote Classes January 28th as Crews Clear Snow and Ice

Austin Peay State University Winter Update. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – To ensure the continued safety of our campus community, Austin Peay State University *APSU) will continue remote operations on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026, to allow facilities and grounds workers to continue clearing snow and ice.

All in-person classes, including those at the APSU Center at Fort Campbell, will move to remote instruction. Students should check D2L for details, online classes will continue as scheduled.

Residence halls and dining services will remain open (check email for updated dining hours). Campus Police, Facilities, and other essential personnel will be on campus; essential staff should contact their supervisor for guidance.

The Woodward Library and Foy Fitness and Recreation Center will be closed Wednesday, with library services provided remotely.

