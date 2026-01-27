29.6 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, January 27, 2026
HomeEducationClarksville Christian School Closed January 28th Due to Icy Roads and Freezing...
Education

Clarksville Christian School Closed January 28th Due to Icy Roads and Freezing Temps

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Christian School Winter Weather Update

Clarksville Christian SchoolClarksville, TN – Clarksville Christian School (CCS) Weather Update: Due to continued icy conditions, below-freezing temperatures, and guidance from authorities urging residents to stay off the roads, CCS is closed for all campus-based activities on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026.

We are planning to shift to remote learning mode for Wednesday, so please check your email for details and stay in touch with your child’s teachers.

We’re praying for our families and all our neighbors in Clarksville-Montgomery County. Stay safe and warm… and if your kiddos are enjoying the snow, feel free to share your best snowday photos with us here!

Previous article
Clarksville Academy Closed Wednesday Due to Hazardous Road Conditions
Next article
Fort Campbell DODEA Schools Remain Closed January 28th Due to Ice and Cold
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information