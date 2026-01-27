Clarksville Christian School Closed January 28th Due to Icy Roads and Freezing Temps

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Christian School (CCS) Weather Update: Due to continued icy conditions, below-freezing temperatures, and guidance from authorities urging residents to stay off the roads, CCS is closed for all campus-based activities on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026.

We are planning to shift to remote learning mode for Wednesday, so please check your email for details and stay in touch with your child’s teachers.

We’re praying for our families and all our neighbors in Clarksville-Montgomery County. Stay safe and warm… and if your kiddos are enjoying the snow, feel free to share your best snowday photos with us here!