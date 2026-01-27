29.6 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, January 27, 2026
HomeNewsMontgomery County Offices Closed January 28th as Winter Weather Makes Travel Dangerous
News

Montgomery County Offices Closed January 28th as Winter Weather Makes Travel Dangerous

News Staff
By News Staff
Snow on Montgomery County highway
Snow on Montgomery County highway

Montgomery County GovernmentMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026, due to winter weather and hazardous driving conditions. Residents are strongly advised to avoid unnecessary travel during this period. 

Staying off the roadways ensures your safety, allows first responders and public safety teams to focus on emergencies without additional hazards, and gives road crews room to work more efficiently.

For online services available through Montgomery County Government, visit the GOV tab at mcgtn.org. 

Previous article
Tennessee Men’s Basketball Travels to Georgia for Midweek SEC Game
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information