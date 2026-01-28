Tennessee Highway Patrol Continues to Assist Stranded Drivers Amid Statewide Winter Storm

Nashville, TN – As ice, downed trees, and hazardous road conditions continue to impact travel across Tennessee, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has been working tirelessly to assist motorists.

Since the start of the storm, THP troopers have responded to a significant number of weather-related incidents.

They have been on duty around the clock, assisting stranded drivers, responding to crashes, and clearing roadway hazards to restore safe travel conditions.

Since 3:00am Central Time on January 24th THP has responded statewide to:

2 fatal crashes

The cause of the fatalities have not yet been determined. The Tennessee Department of Health will determine whether it is weather-related.

61 crashes involving injuries

241 crashes involving property damage

906 motorist assists

94 abandoned vehicles

269 roadway obstructions, many caused by downed trees

2 vehicle fires

2131 total phone calls to *THP requesting assistance

“Led by the efforts of the Highway Patrol, all of our divisions have mobilized to assist Tennesseans through this severe winter storm,” said Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “We have joined together with other state and local agencies in dangerous conditions to help motorists and support local communities. We are asking everyone to help us by staying off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary.”

Troopers continue to patrol statewide and coordinate with local and state first responders and emergency managers as winter weather impacts persist.

“THP response numbers show how dangerous road conditions continue to be across Tennessee,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry. “Our troopers are out round-the-clock helping people get to their destination safety. Right now, the safest choice is to stay home and if you do have to leave home, take your time and drive with caution.”

Drivers are urged to avoid travel if possible. Those who must be on the road should slow down, increase following distance, identify alternate routes ahead of time and remain alert for rapidly changing conditions.

State Road Conditions can be monitored through the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s website and social media. THP will also utilize its social channels to update residents and motorists.