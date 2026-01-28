Austin Peay State University Basketball Ends Richmond Drought with 90-82 Victory Over Eastern Kentucky

Richmond, KY – Led by a 25-point, six-rebound effort by graduate forward Collin Parker, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team secured its first win in Richmond, Kentucky since 2017 in a 90-82 Atlantic Sun Conference win over Eastern Kentucky, Wednesday, at Baptist Health Arena.

Parker’s 25-point night is his fifth-highest scoring game of the season and is tied for the fifth highest-scoring game by a Gov this season. The Montgomery City, Missouri native was one of five Govs to score in double figures and was followed by Rashaud Marshall (18 points), Anton Brookshire (13), Tate McCubbin (11), and Zyree Colins (11).

McCubbin paced Austin Peay (14-6, 8-1 ASUN) in rebounds for the sixth time this season and 15th time in his career with seven, while Collins’ six assists led the APSU Govs for the 12th time this season.

Eastern Kentucky (7-15, 3-6 ASUN) scored the first basket of the day 45 seconds in and held the advantage for just 15 seconds – the time it took for McCubbin to hit a three-pointer from the wing – to return the lead to APSU, where it would remain for the final 39 minutes.

McCubbin’s triple sparked a 12-2 APSU run over the next three minutes, as the Govs went on the open the game shooting 9-for-12 from the field and 4-for-5 from distance to extend its lead to 30-17 with 7:26 remaining in the half. After maintaining its lead heading into the final two minutes of the period, Eastern Kentucky responded by outscoring the Govs 7-2 in the final two minutes to cut its deficit to six at the break.

Parker led all scorers with 14 points at the half, as the Govs shot 53.8% (14-26) from the floor, 45.5% (5-11) from three and 90% (9-10) from the free throw line in the opening 20 minutes. Sixteen of EKU’s 36 first-half points came off nine APSU turnovers.

Parker scored seven of APSU’s first 12 points in the second half, helping the APSU Govs extend their lead to 60-44 following a Marshall dunk with 14:07 to play. Seven minutes later, Marshall made four-straight free throws, as the Govs took a game-high 19-point lead with under seven minutes to play.

Facing a 15-point deficit with 2:14 to play, the Colonels went 5-for-7 from the floor down the stretch and held APSU to just a single field goal make – another Marshall dunk – however, Brookshire went 6-for-6 from the charity stripe, while McCubbin and Travis Torain combined for a trio of free throws to hold off the Colonels’ comeback bid and secure the win.

The Difference

Free throws. Austin Peay State University went 35-for-38 on free throws, including 26-for-28 in the second half alone. Those 35 free throws are the most by APSU since making 37 at Southeast Missouri in 2008.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University improved to 67-57 all-time against Eastern Kentucky, including 24-33 against the Colonels in Richmond.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak in Baptist Health Arena, and is the APSU Govs’ first win in Richmond since an 83-81 overtime win, February 1st, 2017.

With the win, Austin Peay State University improves to 14-6 on the season, which is tied for the sixth-best start through the opening 20 games of a season and the fourth-best start since the Governors became Division I prior to the 1963-64 season.

The 14-6 mark also is tied for the best record through 20 games since the 1976-77 Governors went 17-3 en route to the program’s third OVC Championship.

Head coach Corey Gipson earned his 47th win as head coach of the Governors. Gipson needs just one more win to tie Lake Kelly (1971-77, 1985-90) for the third-most wins by a head coach in their first three seasons at the helm of Governors basketball.

Collin Parker recorded his sixth 20-point game of the season with 25 tonight.

Collin Parker’s 25 points are tied for both his fifth-highest scoring game of the season and the fifth-highest scoring game by a Gov this season.

Zyree Collins, Matt Enright, Tate McCubbin, Collin Parker, and Rashaud Marshall started for the ninth-straight game and 10th time overall this season. Austin Peay State University now is 9-1 when the group starts.

Austin Peay State University’s 35 free throws are its most since making 17 against Southeast Missouri, January 29th, 2008. It also is the first time the APSU Govs have shot over 90% from the charity stripe since the 2024-25 season opener against Union (92.3%, 24-26).

