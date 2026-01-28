28.9 F
Austin Peay State University Hires Donovan Riddick as Director of Football Academics

Donovan Riddick, Austin Peay State University Director of Football Academics. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Associate Director of Athletics of Academic Services, Bobby Fieman, announced the hiring of Donovan Riddick as Director of Football Academics.

Riddick comes to Clarksville after serving as a Senior Academic Advisor for Tulane Football since February 2025. Before that, he spent one season at Illinois as an Assistant Academic Counselor for the football team.

In his first year post-graduation in 2023, he served as an in-school suspension coordinator & interim athletic director at Nitro High School in West Virginia.

Riddick played collegiate football at West Virginia State, where he was a four-year captain who led his team to three winning seasons and earned First Team and Second Team honors in the Mountain East Conference as quarterback. He earned his bachelor’s degree in education in 2023, before receiving his master’s degree in education in Dec. 2024.

