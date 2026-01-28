Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Returns Home to Face North Florida at F&M Bank Arena

Austin Peay (13-5 | 5-3 ASUN) at North Florida (7-12 | 2-6 ASUN)

Thursday, January 29th, 2026 | 6:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team returns home after a Florida sweep for a Thursday 6:00pm game against North Florida at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (13-5, 5-3 ASUN) currently has the best road record in the nation at 10-0. There are just five undefeated teams left on the road. The Governors took victories over Florida Gulf Coast and Stetson over the weekend, with the win over FGCU being the program’s first.

Anovia Sheals averaged 18.5 points in the Govs’ two games in Florida, including 23 points at Stetson, January 24th. The sophomore leads APSU with 14.2 points per game and a 92 field-goal percentage on the season.

Kyra Perkins averaged 17.5 points in Florida, with a 19-point performance in the win over FGCU, January 22nd.

North Florida (7-12, 2-6 ASUN) enters Thursday’s contest after a 54-88 loss at Eastern Kentucky, January 24th. Jamisyn Stinson led the Ospreys with 17 points as Karyzma Pierre had nine rebounds.

This will be the fifth all-time meeting of the Governors and the Ospreys, with APSU leading the series 3-1.

The last matchup was an 80-55 APSU win on January 3rd in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Fast Break

Austin Peay State University is ranked first in the ASUN with an 8.9 rebound margin and 14.8 offensive rebounds per game.

Jim’Miyah Branton is third with 3.4 assists per game.

Anovia Sheals is second with a 41.3 field-goal percentage and third with a 79.5 free-throw percentage.

Sheals’ 14.2 points per game are fourth.

About the North Florida Ospreys

The Govs’ 10-0 road record is the best in the nation. UCONN is behind them with a 9-0 record. Lameria Thomas leads the APSU Govs with 6.6 rebounds per game.The Governors’ win over Stetson marked Brittany Young ‘s 80th career win.

The North Florida Ospreys are third in the conference with a 70.7 free-throw percentage.

Their 8.3 steals per game rank fourth.

Alexa Washington’s 3.2 assists per game are fourth in the conference.

Alonya Waldon leads UNF with 10.1 points per game, as Dezuray McGill leads with a 49.7 field goal percentage.

McGill’s 3.7 rebounds also lead the Ospreys.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

After they take on the Ospreys, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team is back in action on January 31st with a 2:00pm game against Jacksonville at F&M Bank Arena.