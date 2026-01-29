Clarksville Obituary: 1SG (Ret) Bobby B. Maggard

Clarksville, TN – 1SG (Ret) Bobby B. Maggard, age 96, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Sunday, January 25th, 2026.

Bobby entered this life on November 6th, 1929, in Letcher County, Kentucky to Samuel and Lourain Maggard. He was a retired Veteran of The United States Army, having bravely served in both the Korean War and Vietnam.

Bobby was the recipient of the Purple Heart, The Bronze Star, along with a host of other decorations and medals. Aside from his military career, Bobby also worked at Vulcan Corporation for 18 years and was a member of Queen City Masonic Lodge #761, the Hardy Shelby 45 DAV, and parishioner at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Rosa B. Maggard, and his great-granddaughter, Kimberly Little, who passed in June of 2021.

Survivors include his son, Horst Maggard and his wife, Peggy; siblings, Samuel Maggard, Margaret Cooper, Peggy Payne, and Frank Maggard; grandchildren, Regina (Glenn), Tony (Dawn), and Bobby Wayne (Katie); great-grandchildren, Chris, Steve, Nick, Michael; great-great-grandchildren, Lexi, Lana, and Shelby.

Bobby’s family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026, from 11:00am until the hour of service beginning at 1:00pm at the Chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest with US Army Honors at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Condolences may be made online at NaveFuneralHomes.com