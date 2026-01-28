28.9 F
CMCSS Schools Closed Through January 29th Due to Ice and Snow

Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS)Montgomery County, TN – All Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) schools and District offices will remain closed through Thursday, January 29th, 2026. All after-school activities, athletics, and practices are canceled through Thursday. If mission-essential employees need to report to work, their supervisors will contact them.

The sun and higher temperatures today will help with melting ice and snow. However, with low temperatures well below freezing and thick ice in many areas, travel will remain a concern on campuses, side roads, and sidewalks for the next few days. The Operations Department and CMCSS leadership will continue to monitor the road and campus conditions and make a decision regarding Friday no later than Thursday afternoon. Please have plans in place in case the closure extends through Friday.

The School Board meeting has been rescheduled to 4:00pm on Thursday, January 29th. Attendees should exercise caution and use only designated, cleared entrances and parking spaces.

As a reminder, Governor Lee has declared a State of Emergency, and authorities are encouraging everyone to exercise extreme caution and avoid nonessential travel. CMCSS leadership will request a waiver from the Commissioner of Education if the district exhausts its five inclement-weather stockpile days this week.

Continued appreciation for our Operations Department, first responders, utilities and road crews, and all mission-essential personnel in the community who are working to keep our community running and safe!

Stay tuned to local news and guidance from local agencies. Please stay safe and warm!

