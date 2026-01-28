Fort Campbell Operating Under Limited Conditions January 29th Due to Weather

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell is open for limited operations on Thursday, January 29th, 2026, due to weather and safety reasons.

Emergency essential employees report at their normal time unless otherwise directed by your supervisor.

Tenant organization employees contact your supervisor for instructions.

Gates

Fort Campbell Gates will be on DONSA operating hours on Thursday, January 29th.

Fort Campbell Commissary

Fort Campbell Commissary will be OPEN normal hours of operation on Thursday, January 29th.

Fort Campbell AAFES Exchange

The following Fort Campbell AAFES Exchange facilities will be open:

Thursday, January 29th, Kentucky Express (Bastogne Ave.): Open until 7:00am until 7:00pm.

All other AAFES facilities will open from 10:00am until 6:00pm.

Fort Campbell MWR

Fort Campbell MWR facilities are closed Thursday, January 29th, except for:

24/7 unmanned PFCs (Shaw, Gertsch and Lozada)

Mission essential childcare at Eagles CDC and Airborne SAC will be available from 7:00am – 6:00pm.

Fort Campbell Schools

Fort Campbell Schools will be CLOSED for all students and staff through Friday, January 30th. This closure includes all regular school operations and all after-school sports and activities.

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) schools and district offices will be closed through Friday, January 30th. All after school activities, athletics and practices are canceled through Thursday.

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH), as well as all associated dental and outpatient services will be CLOSED on Thursday, January 29th. No outpatient services, limited pharmacy in the hospital. Town Center Pharmacy will be closed.

* 24/7 Emergency and Inpatient Services remain OPEN, including Labor & Delivery

If you have a scheduled appointment, you will be contacted to reschedule. You can also reach out to your care team through the Appointment Line or the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal when normal operations resume.

ID Cards/DEERS

The Fort Campbell ID Card/DEERS Office will be closed Thursday, January 29th. Previously scheduled appointments for January 26th-29th will be taken as priority walk-ins after reopening.

RSO

Fort Campbell Integrated Religious Support Office. All services are cancelled through Thursday, January 29th.

There Are Multiple Ways To Stay In The Know