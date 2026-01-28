Traditions First Bank Appoints Eric Huneycutt to Board of Directors

Clarksville, TN – Traditions First Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Huneycutt to its Board of Directors. Huneycutt brings more than two decades of experience in construction, real estate development, and property management, along with a deep commitment to the Clarksville–Montgomery County community.

Huneycutt is the Owner and General Contractor of Huneycutt, LLC, a role he has held since 2011. Under his leadership, the company has been responsible for developing more than 30 residential projects, constructing over 500 single-family homes, and building more than 1,000 townhome and apartment units throughout Clarksville and surrounding areas. He also serves as Co-Owner of Solid Rock Property Management, LLC, further expanding his experience in real estate and asset management.

In addition to his business background, Huneycutt currently serves as a Commissioner on the Clarksville–Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission, where he contributes to long-term growth and development planning for the region.

“Eric’s extensive experience in development, construction, and local planning provides valuable insight as our bank continues to grow,” said Tommy Mitchell, CEO, Traditions First Bank. “His understanding of our community and commitment to responsible growth correspond well with the mission and values of Traditions First Bank.”

Eric and his wife, Amanda, have two children and are active members of Gray’s Chapel Church of the Nazarene, where Eric previously served on the Board.

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors at Traditions First Bank,” Huneycutt said. “Traditions First Bank plays an important role in supporting local businesses and families, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success and service to the community.”

Traditions First Bank is a locally owned community bank committed to building lasting relationships and helping customers achieve their personal and business goals.

For more information about Traditions First Bank, visit traditionsfirst.com or follow us on social media. Member FDIC.