APSU Women’s Tennis Aims to Stay Undefeated Against Southern Indiana

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team looks to add to the win column in a match against Southern Indiana, Friday, in Evansville, Indiana.

In the fall season, the Governors earned 19 total wins, with eight in the Brian Coons Fall Tournament, five in the Georgia Southern Fall Shootout, and six in the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals.

In the season opener, the Governors took the win over Presbyterian but fell to Furman.

Historically, Austin Peay State University is undefeated against Southern Indiana in its four total matchups in program history, with the largest margin of victory being 9-0. In the 2024-2025 season, the Governors beat the screaming eagles 7-0 and are seeking to maintain the winning streak.

The Governors will be Southern Indiana’s first opponent in the 2026 season. Previously in the 2024-2025 season, the Eagles went 1-14 and 1-5 in conference play. Their only win was against Eastern Illinois, 5-2.

About the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

2025 Record: 1-14 (1-5 OVC)

In the 2025 Ohio Valley Conference Championship, the Screaming Eagles fell to Western Illinois 4-0 in the first round.

2024 Record: 11-11 (4-2 OVC)

All-Time Series (since 2013): 4-0, Austin Peay

Last Meeting: The Governors defeated the Screaming Eagles 7-0, March 1st, 2025.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from Evansville, Indiana, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team remains in Evansville to face the Murray State Racers February 1st. Murray State is currently 1-0 with a win against Cumberland, 6-1.