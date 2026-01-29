Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Edged 69-66 by North Florida at F&M BAnk Arena

Clarksville, TN – Lameria Thomas had a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double; however, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team dropped a 69-66 decision to North Florida on Thursday at F&M Bank Arena.

North Florida (8-12, 3-6 ASUN) held the Austin Peay (13-6, 5-4 ASUN) to just three field goals in the first quarter, allowing them to take a 21-6 lead.

The Ospreys managed to build their lead to 20 at 36-16 with a jumper by Karyzma Pierre with less than three minutes remaining in the half. A three-pointer by JaNiah Newell got the Govs back within 17, but the Ospreys extended their lead to 19 from free throws by Alonya Waldon. A Layup by Lameria Thomas got the Govs back within 17 at 38-21 to enter the break.

The Governors enjoyed their most efficient quarter of the game in the third, scoring 29 points with a 50.0 field goal percentage and five three pointers. A 12-3 run by the Govs got them within five at 41-36 with 6:19 left in the frame. The Ospreys managed to get back up by 10, but the Govs responded with an 11-0 run to take the lead for the first time at 50-49 with 50 seconds remaining. A three-pointer by Georgi Buzzetti ended the third frame with the Ospreys leading 52-50.

Free throws by Anovia Sheals and Lameria Thomas, followed by a three-pointer by Sheals, gave the Govs a three-point lead at 55-52 a minute and a half into the fourth quarter. The Govs extended their lead to as many as five at 62-57 with 3:21 remaining off free throws and a layup by Kyra Perkins.

Ospreys’ free throws and back-to-back three pointers by Jamisyn Stinson allowed the Ospreys to lead 66-64 with 53 seconds on the clock, as a jumper by Jim’Miyah Branton tied the game at 66 with 31 seconds remaining. A three-pointer by Alonya Waldon with 15 seconds remaining ended the game with the Ospreys taking the 69-66 win.

The Difference

A slow start. The Governors were outscored 21-6 by the Ospreys in the first quarter.

Inside The Box Score

Jim’Miyah Branton led Austin Peay State University with 17 points.

Branton also led with five steals.

Lameria Thomas had a 16-point, 11-rebound performance. This marks her second double-double of the season.

Anovia Sheals had five assists for APSU.

The Governors outscored the Ospreys 30-22 in the paint, 19-11 from the bench, and 15-4 from fast breaks.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball hosts Jacksonville for a Saturday for a 2:00pm game at F&M Bank Arena.