Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for January 28th February 2nd, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville–Montgomery County residents can expect a stretch of cold, unsettled winter weather over the next several days, with clouds dominating the sky and periodic chances for light snow.

Temperatures will stay well below seasonal norms, and brisk winds at times will make it feel even colder, especially heading into the weekend. Travel impacts appear limited for now, but slick spots could develop if snow showers materialize, particularly during the overnight hours.

Early patchy fog will give way to a mostly cloudy sky as the day progresses, with afternoon temperatures climbing to near 35 degrees and light winds shifting from calm to east-southeast around 5 mph. Conditions remain quiet overall, but the cloud cover will keep things feeling chilly through the day.

Skies stay mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures drop to around 21 degrees, with a light northeast wind near 5 mph adding to the cold feel by late evening and into the overnight hours.

Clouds stick around through the daytime hours, and a 20 percent chance of snow showers lingers before noon, with highs struggling to reach 30 degrees. North winds between 5 and 10 mph will reinforce the cold air in place.

Another slight 20 percent chance of snow showers continues into the nighttime period, when temperatures fall sharply to near 9 degrees. North-northwest winds around 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, will create bitter wind chills after dark.

A mix of sun and clouds develops during the day, but it stays cold with highs only near 20 degrees. North-northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph, will make outdoor conditions feel even harsher.

Mostly cloudy skies return overnight as temperatures dip to around 7 degrees. Winds ease from the north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph before becoming light west-northwest after midnight, allowing for another frigid night.

Partial sunshine returns in the daytime, helping temperatures rebound slightly to near 28 degrees. Winds start calm before turning northwest around 5 mph, offering a modest improvement compared to the colder weekend air.

Cloud cover increases again through the nighttime hours, with lows settling near 15 degrees. Light winds become southerly around 5 mph, signaling a gradual shift in the overall pattern.

Sunshine dominates much of the day, and temperatures moderate to near 39 degrees, marking the warmest conditions in several days and offering some relief from the prolonged cold stretch.

Clouds build back in overnight with lows near 23 degrees, keeping conditions chilly but less extreme than the weekend.

Overall, Clarksville and Montgomery County remain locked in a cold-weather pattern, but a slow warming trend begins early next week. Residents should stay alert for brief snow shower chances, bundle up against gusty winds, and monitor local updates in case conditions change.