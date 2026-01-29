Clarksville Obituary: Robert Wesley Darden

Clarksville, TN – Robert Wesley Darden, age 85 of Clarksville TN, passed away on January 23rd, and has met Jesus.
Robert was born May 23rd, 1940, in Clarksville, TN. He was the son of the late John W. Darden and Louise Armstrong Darden. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 57 years Annie Bryant Darden.
Robert is survived by his sister Linda Howell, niece Rhonda Shepard (Johnny), Great Nieces Alanea McGrew (Andrue), Laura Beth Corrigan (Ryan), and their children Jackson McGrew, James McGrew, Wesley Corrigan and Wren Corrigan as well as many lifelong friends.
Robert attended Montgomery County Schools and graduated from Clarksville High School in 1958.
Robert held a position with the Federal Government, as a Procurement Officer for 28 years, retiring in 1993.
Robert accepted Jesus as his personal savior at an early age at Kenwood Baptist Church. He was known for his quiet, kind and respectable life and Christian witness. He enjoyed fellowshipping with his Hardees family over a cup of coffee and biscuits. Robert was also known for his smiling blue eyes and for being one of the best fishermen in the TN-KY area.
The joy of his life was in his boat on the waters of KY and Paris Landing Lake. He had may trophies of his amazing catches that line the walls of his “Man Cave.” One of which being a Contest Catch that netted him $10,000.
One of his Favorte Quotes Was “I Never Fish on Sunday, that’s the Lords day!”
A Celebration of Life Service Will be held 11:00am Wednesday, February 4th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Officiated by Bro. David Mackens. Visitation will be from 9:00am until the hour of service. Robert will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Andrue McGrew, Ryan Corrigan, Kevin Osborne, Josh Osborne, Scotty Bryant and Joey Powell.
Online Condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com
