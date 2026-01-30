Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Norman Drive water outage, road closure for water main leak repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is repairing a water main on Norman Drive and has turned off water service. Low water pressure may affect the vicinity during the work.

Norman Drive has been closed and traffic will be detoured to Kleeman Drive to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 5:30pm.