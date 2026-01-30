Clarksville Obituary: Bertha Arreola Carrasco

Clarksville, TN – On January 27th, 2026, God called our beloved Bertha Arreola Carrasco to her eternal home. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, cherished grandmother, daughter, sister, cousin, and aunt.

She was a godly woman whose life reflected her deep faith and unwavering love for the Lord. The Bible was her favorite book, and she lived its teachings daily through kindness, wisdom, compassion, and service to others.

Bertha was a trusted counselor to many, offering guidance with a listening ear and a confidential heart. She knew no strangers and loved everyone she met, welcoming each person with grace and sincerity. Her smile was ever-present, reflecting the joy she carried within and freely shared with the world. She lived a beautiful life filled with love, faith, and service, leaving a legacy that will continue to shine through all those she touched.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Nieves Carrasco; her son, Nieves Carrasco Jr. (Melissa); her daughters, Stephanie Carrasco and Debbie Mora (Jose); her treasured grandchildren, Jonathan Carrasco, John Gonzales (America), Yasmine Carrasco, Elizabeth Mora, Ella Mora, Jeziel Gonzales, Isaac Carrasco, and Jiram Gonzales. As well as many loving brothers and sisters, Esther Herrera (Felipe), Rosa Gutiérrez (Ernesto), Everarda Reyes (Ángel), Petra Arreola, Manuel Arreola, Velia Arreola, and Rafael Romo (Bertha).

Bertha was preceded in death by her father, Manuel Arreola; her mother, Estefana Garcia Manzano; her brothers, Jesus Arreola, Miguel Arreola, Samuel Arreola, Natividad Arreola, and Innocente Arreola; and her niece, Hilda Herrera.

She will be deeply missed and forever remembered for her faith, love, and the light she brought into the lives of all who knew her.

Celebration of Life will be held 12:00pm noon, Saturday, February 21st, 2026, at Iglesia de Dios Betel Church, 701 Red River Street, Clarksville, TN with Rev. Christina Pedro Sanchez. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

The Family will receive friends from 4:00pm-8:00pm on Friday, February 20th, 2026, at the church and again on Saturday from 9:00am until the hour of the service at the church.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com

En Amorosa Memoria de Bertha Arreola Carrasco

El 27 de Enero de 2026, Dios llamó a nuestra amada Bertha Arreola Carrasco a su hogar eterno. Ella fue una esposa dedicada, madre amorosa, abuela querida, hija, hermana, prima y tía. Fue una mujer de Dios cuya vida reflejó su profunda fe y amor inquebrantable por el Señor. La Biblia era su libro favorito, y vivía sus enseñanzas diariamente a través de la bondad, la sabiduría, la compasión y el servicio a los demás.

Bertha fue una consejera de confianza para muchos, ofreciendo orientación con un oído atento y un corazón discreto. No conocía extraños y amaba a todos los que encontraba, recibiendo a cada persona con gracia y sinceridad. Su sonrisa siempre estaba presente, reflejando la alegría que llevaba en su interior y que compartía libremente con el mundo. Vivió una vida hermosa llena de amor, fe y servicio, dejando un legado que continuará brillando en todos aquellos a quienes tocó.

Le sobreviven su amado esposo, Nieves Carrasco; su hijo, Nieves Carrasco Jr. (Melissa); sus hijas, Stephanie Carrasco y Debbie Mora (Jose); sus queridos nietos, Jonathan Carrasco, John Gonzales (America), Yasmine Carrasco, Elizabeth Mora, Ella Mora, Jeziel Gonzales, Isaac Carrasco y Jiram Gonzales; así como muchos hermanos y hermanas que la amaron profundamente. Esther Herrera (Felipe), Rosa Gutiérrez (Ernesto), Everarda Reyes (Ángel), Petra Arreola, Manuel Arreola, Velia Arreola y Rafael Romo (Bertha).

Bertha fue precedida en muerte por su padre, Manuel Arreola; su madre, Estefana García Manzano; sus hermanos, Jesús Arreola, Miguel Arreola, Samuel Arreola, Natividad Arreola y Innocente Arreola; y su sobrina, Hilda Herrera.

Será profundamente extrañada y siempre recordada por su fe, su amor y la luz que trajo a la vida de todos los que la conocieron.

La celebración de la vida se celebrará a las 12 del mediodía, el sábado 21 de febrero de 2026, en la Iglesia de Dios de Betel, 701 Red River St, Clarksville, TN, con la reverenda Christina Pedro Sanchez. El entierro tendrá lugar después en el cementerio Greenwood.

