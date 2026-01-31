NASA Announces New Timeline for Artemis II Wet Dress Rehearsal and Launch

Florida – NASA is targeting Monday, February 2nd, 2026, as the tanking day for the upcoming Artemis II wet dress rehearsal at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, as a result of weather. With this change, the first potential opportunity to launch is no earlier than Sunday, February 8th.

Over the past several days, engineers have been closely monitoring conditions as cold weather and winds move through Florida. Managers have assessed hardware capabilities against the projected forecast given the rare arctic outbreak affecting the state and decided to change the timeline. Teams and preparations at the launch pad remain ready for the wet dress rehearsal.

However, adjusting the timeline for the test will position NASA for success during the rehearsal, as the expected weather this weekend would violate launch conditions.

While NASA will wait to set a launch date until teams have reviewed the outcome of the wet dress rehearsal, Friday, February 6th, and Saturday, February 7th, are no longer viable opportunities. Any additional delays would result in a day for day change.

The Artemis II crew remains in quarantine in Houston. Managers are assessing the timeline for crew arrival.

The opening of a simulated launch window during the wet dress rehearsal begins at 9:00pm EST, February 2nd, with the countdown beginning approximately 49 hours prior. NASA will continue to assess weather conditions ahead of the test.

During the current cold weather, engineers have kept Orion powered and have configured its heaters for the colder temperatures. Purges, used to maintain proper environmental conditions for elements of the spacecraft and rocket, including the booster aft skirts, are also configured for the weather.

A 24/7 live stream of the rocket at the launch pad remains online. NASA will provide a separate feed planned to capture wet dress activities. The agency also will provide real-time blog updates regarding the test during fueling.