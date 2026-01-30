Roxy Regional Theatre Hosts “Love on the Rox” Cabaret & Martini Night for Valentine’s Day

Clarksville, TN – Treat your special someone (or yourself!) to an unforgettable evening with the Roxy Regional Theatre’s “Love on the Rox” Cabaret & Martini Night on Saturday, February 14th, 2026, at 6:00pm as we bring songs of love!

Enjoy the musical stylings of some of the most famed musical theatre masterminds, from Rodgers and Hammerstein to Sondheim, Jason Robert Brown to Rodgers and Hart, while sipping on a martini with your valentine.

Please note: As construction of the new Clarksville Performing Arts Center (CPAC) is slated to begin later this year, this event is being held in the Roxy Regional Theatre’s temporary location at 114 Public Square.

Tickets are $50.00 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre (114 Public Square) during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday). Admission includes two martini drink tickets. Doors open at 5:45pm. Please RSVP by February 11th.

Buy Tickets

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.