APSU Men’s Basketball Tops West Georgia 81-78

Carrollton, GA – Led by a 30-point, 12-rebound Collin Parker double-double, Austin Peay State University’s basketball team earned its fourth-straight Atlantic Sun Conference victory following an 81-78 win over West Georgia, Saturday, at The Coliseum.

Parker’s 30-point performance is tied for a season-high for the Montgomery City, Missouri native and also is tied for the highest-scoring game by a Governor this season. His 12 rebounds also are the most by a Gov this season, surpassing Rashaud Marshall’s 11 rebounds against East Tennessee State (ETSU), December 12th.

Marshall followed Parker in both scoring and rebounds with 19 and seven, respectively. With his 19 points against the Wolves, Marshall now has scored in double figures across each of his last seven games and 15 of his last 17 contests.

After three tied instances in the opening five minutes, West Georgia (10-12, 4-6 ASUN) took its first – and only – lead of the game at 8-6 with 15:12 remaining. A Marshall second-chance layup on the Govs’ next trip down the court tied the game and sparked an 8-0 run with Zyree Collins and Anton Brookshire hitting back-to-back three-pointers. Leading 18-13 with 11:04 to play in the opening half, Marshall and Parker combined to score all of APSU’s seven points, as the Govs extended their lead to 12.

Austin Peay State University maintained in multi-score lead over the next seven minutes, extending its lead to a game-high 13-point lead on the heels of a four-minute, 11-4 run. The Wolves ended the half on a 6-2 run to cut their deficit to 44-35 at the half.

Parker led all scorers with 18 points while shooting 6-for-9 from the field, 2-for-4 from three and 4-for-4 from the charity stripe. The APSU Govs shot 50% (14-28) from the floor in the opening period, while also outscoring the Wolves 20-14 in the paint.

West Georgia cut its deficit to as few as three points midway through the second half, but a Ja’Corey Robinson layup, sparking a 6-0 APSU run, as the Govs re-extended their lead to nine heading into the under-eight media timeout. Six minutes later, the Wolves again made it a two-score game with 32 seconds to play; however, the Govs made each of their final five free throw attempts down the stretch to secure the win.

The Difference

For the second-straight game, free throws. Austin Peay State University doubled the Wolves in free throws, 34-17. The Governors also shot 82.9% from the line to UWG’s 68.0%.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University improved to 1-2 all-time against West Georgia and 1-1 against the Wolves in Carrollton, Georgia.

Collin Parker’s 30 points are tied for the most by a Gov this season – matching his own 30-point game against Northern Illinois, November 25th.

Parker’s 30-point double-double is the first time a Gov has had at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in a game since Sai Witt had 25 points and 12 boards against Bellarmine (1/30/25).

Parker’s double-double is the second by a Gov this season and the first since Rashaud Marshall’s 17-point, 11-rebounds double-double against ETSU, December 12th.

With the win, head coach Corey Gipson tied Lake Kelly (1971-77, 85-90) for the third-most wins by a head coach in their first three seasons (48).

The Governors improved to 6-6 on the road this season. Those six road wins are tied for the most since APSU won eight true road contests during the 2018-19 season.

Follow the APSU Govs

APSU has won back-to-back road games for the second time this season and the third time in the last three years. Collin Parker started for the 10th-straight game and 11th time this season. The group improved to 10-1 on the season.

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team returns to Clarksville for a pair of games inside F&M Bank Arena. The Governors open the homestand with a Wednesday 7:00pm game against Lipscomb before then turning their attention to a Saturday 4:00pm contest against North Alabama.