Sunday, February 1, 2026
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Tops Murray State 6-1, Ends Three-Year Drought

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Dominates Murray State 6-1 at Evansville Tennis Center. (Madison Harrigan, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisEvansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team defeated back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference champions, Murray State, 6-1, Sunday, at the Evansville Tennis Center.

In singles Yi-Ching Huang earned first and third-set wins against her opponent. Luca Bohlen defeated her opponent 6-3 in straight sets. Pauline Bruns took the win in two sets, 6-3, 6-1. Elena Thiel defeated Arden Dethridge in a pair of 6-0 sets. Sophia Baranov was defeated by Valeria Chaikovskaia in a second set tiebreaker. Clemence Butavand‘s match was retired due to injury.  

In doubles matches, Huang and Bohlen defeated Chaikovskaia and Melato 6-1. Bruns and Thiel defeated their opponents Dethridge and Hermanova 6-2, and Butavand and Baranov defeated Null and Widan, 6-3.  

Results 

Singles 

  1. Yi-Ching Huang def. Bruna Melato, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 
  2. Luca Bohlen def. Rebecca Widan, 6-3, 6-3 
  3. Pauline Bruns def. Molly Null, 6-3, 6-1 
  4. Elena Thiel def. Arden Dethridge, 6-0, 6-0 
  5. Valeria Chaikovskaia def. Sophia Baranov, 6-4, 7-6 (4) 
  6. Clemence Butavand vs. Barbora Heranova ret. [inj.] 

Doubles  

  1. Luca Bohlen / Yi-Ching Huang def. Valeria Chaikovskia / Bruna Melato, 6-1 
  2. Pauline Bruns / Elena Thiel def. Arden Dethridge / Barboa Hermanova, 6-2 
  3. Clemence Butavand / Sophia Baranov def. Molly Null, 6-3 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team continues competition against Belmont on February 8th at 11:00am in Evansville, Indiana.

Tennessee Gas Prices Rise Five Cents
