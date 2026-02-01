Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Tops Murray State 6-1, Ends Three-Year Drought

Evansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team defeated back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference champions, Murray State, 6-1, Sunday, at the Evansville Tennis Center.

In singles Yi-Ching Huang earned first and third-set wins against her opponent. Luca Bohlen defeated her opponent 6-3 in straight sets. Pauline Bruns took the win in two sets, 6-3, 6-1. Elena Thiel defeated Arden Dethridge in a pair of 6-0 sets. Sophia Baranov was defeated by Valeria Chaikovskaia in a second set tiebreaker. Clemence Butavand‘s match was retired due to injury.

In doubles matches, Huang and Bohlen defeated Chaikovskaia and Melato 6-1. Bruns and Thiel defeated their opponents Dethridge and Hermanova 6-2, and Butavand and Baranov defeated Null and Widan, 6-3.

Results

Singles

Doubles

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team continues competition against Belmont on February 8th at 11:00am in Evansville, Indiana.