Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Tops Murray State 6-1, Ends Three-Year Drought

Evansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team defeated back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference champions, Murray State, 6-1, Sunday, at the Evansville Tennis Center.
In singles Yi-Ching Huang earned first and third-set wins against her opponent. Luca Bohlen defeated her opponent 6-3 in straight sets. Pauline Bruns took the win in two sets, 6-3, 6-1. Elena Thiel defeated Arden Dethridge in a pair of 6-0 sets. Sophia Baranov was defeated by Valeria Chaikovskaia in a second set tiebreaker. Clemence Butavand‘s match was retired due to injury.
In doubles matches, Huang and Bohlen defeated Chaikovskaia and Melato 6-1. Bruns and Thiel defeated their opponents Dethridge and Hermanova 6-2, and Butavand and Baranov defeated Null and Widan, 6-3.
Results
Singles
- Yi-Ching Huang def. Bruna Melato, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3
- Luca Bohlen def. Rebecca Widan, 6-3, 6-3
- Pauline Bruns def. Molly Null, 6-3, 6-1
- Elena Thiel def. Arden Dethridge, 6-0, 6-0
- Valeria Chaikovskaia def. Sophia Baranov, 6-4, 7-6 (4)
- Clemence Butavand vs. Barbora Heranova ret. [inj.]
Doubles
- Luca Bohlen / Yi-Ching Huang def. Valeria Chaikovskia / Bruna Melato, 6-1
- Pauline Bruns / Elena Thiel def. Arden Dethridge / Barboa Hermanova, 6-2
- Clemence Butavand / Sophia Baranov def. Molly Null, 6-3
Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team continues competition against Belmont on February 8th at 11:00am in Evansville, Indiana.