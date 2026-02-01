Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for February 1st–5th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a stretch of chilly winter weather this week, with clouds dominating early, a brief warm-up, and rain chances before colder air returns.

Temperatures will fluctuate through midweek, and while no major winter storm is in sight, changing conditions could impact travel at times, especially during wet periods followed by falling temperatures.

Conditions on Sunday during the day will remain mostly cloudy, with afternoon temperatures climbing to around 31 degrees. Winds will start from the west-northwest at about 5 mph before shifting to the south-southwest later in the day, signaling a gradual change in air flow. Skies stay gray but dry, keeping outdoor plans manageable with proper cold-weather layers.

Cloud cover continues Sunday night, and temperatures will drop to near 20 degrees. Winds become calm in the evening before turning southerly at 5 mph after midnight. The light wind and cold air will make for a chilly but quiet night across the county.

A noticeable improvement arrives Monday during the day, when mostly sunny skies help push highs to near 43 degrees. A light south wind around 5 mph will shift to the west-southwest later, making this one of the more comfortable days of the week for outdoor activities.

Skies turn cloudier again Monday night, with lows settling near 27 degrees under mostly cloudy conditions. Winds remain calm, and no precipitation is expected, but the colder overnight temperatures will refreeze any lingering moisture on untreated surfaces.

Rain chances increase Tuesday during the day, with showers likely developing after noon. The high will reach about 45 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, becoming southerly near 5 mph in the morning. With a 60% chance of rain, roads could become slick during heavier showers.

Lingering moisture remains possible Tuesday night, as there is a 40% chance of showers before midnight. Skies stay cloudy, and temperatures fall to around 25 degrees. A north wind between 5 and 10 mph ushers in colder air, which could lead to damp and chilly conditions by morning.

Clouds hold firm on Wednesday during the day, and cooler air limits highs to near 33 degrees. A north wind around 10 mph will make it feel even colder, reinforcing the midweek chill.

The cold pattern continues Wednesday night, with mostly cloudy skies and lows dipping to around 16 degrees. A light north wind near 5 mph will add a bite to the air, making this one of the coldest nights in the forecast period.

Sunshine returns in greater supply Thursday during the day, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 36 degrees. While still cool, the brighter conditions will be a welcome change after several cloudy days.

Partly cloudy skies develop Thursday night, and temperatures moderate slightly, bottoming out near 25 degrees.

Overall, the week brings typical late-winter swings for Clarksville-Montgomery County, with a mix of clouds, a brief chance of rain, and persistent cold, reminding residents to stay weather-aware.