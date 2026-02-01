Clarksville Obituary: Katelyn Marie Leblanc-Hart

Clarksville, TN – Katelyn Marie Leblanc-Hart, 23, of Clarksville, Tennessee, died at home on January 17th, 2026. She was a beloved daughter, a loving sister, and an abundantly charismatic person.

Katelyn was born in San Antonio, Texas, on May 18th, 2002, and raised in Clarksville, Tennessee. There she became captain of the JROTC program at Kenwood High School, before graduating in 2021. Katelyn then earned an Associated of Science degree from Austin Peay State University and was pursuing a degree in psychology so she could help others.

She had many passions and excelled in anything she set her mind to. She would perform and sing at karaoke events; she adored taking photos at every opportunity and enjoyed art in all its forms. Katelyn had such a big personality; she was an expert in crude jokes that dissolved tension in her own perfect way.

She was excited to be a part of the community, volunteering to help the homeless and championing the rights of marginalized people. Most importantly, she was an ear for her friends and family in times of need, always willing to listen. She is, and always will be, a treasure to her loved ones.

Katelyn is preceded in death by her father, Clint Hart and her grandfather, Arthur Marson. The close relationship she had with them helped shape her over the years, through lessons in hard work and loyalty. Caring for animals on the farm, or learning to wield, she enjoyed any time she had with them. It’s a comfort to know she is with them now.

Katelyn is survived by her mother, Anita Hart; her siblings, Tyler Hart, Mars Leblanc and husband Damian Matiz, Mariah Donica, Curry Leblanc-Hart, Joshua Hart and husband Ryan DeCamp, and Jackie Leblanc; her grandparents, Frank and Klarinda Hart; her aunt Kathy York and uncle Danny York, along with many more aunts, uncles, and cousins. To Katelyn family has never been defined by blood, but by love, and she loved so many people.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Katelyn’s birthday, Monday, May 18, 2026.

