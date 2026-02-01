Clarksville Obituary: Walter Phillip Stratton

Clarksville, TN – Walter Phillip Stratton, age 84, of Dot KY passed away on Friday, January 23rd, 2026 at his home. Phillip was born on June 17th, 1941 to the late Morgan and Marie (Tinch) Stratton. He is also preceded in death by two brothers, Roger and Bobby Stratton.

He was a longtime tobacco farmer, fisherman, and could be found in the garden many days. He carried out a passion for arrowhead hunting that was also instilled in members of his family. While on his family farm along the Red River, Phillip orchestrated an archeological excavation of a prized arrowhead which led to publication of the well known “Phil Stratton Site, A Paleo-Indian Cumberland Site”.

Phillip is survived by his wife of 64 years, Deloris Ann (Pitts) Stratton; his daughters, Melissa (Jeff) Howell, and Susan Baldwin; son, Brian (Jayne-Ann) Stratton. He was lovingly known as Gaga to 7 grandchildren, Brandi Violette, Stephanie Rayno, Lindsey Higgins, Mason Stratton, Madison Coles, Bailey Howell, and Kingsley Stratton and 16 great grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister Geraldine Palmer; brothers, Wayne Stratton, Steve Stratton, and Randy Stratton.

Phillip’s legacy is one of hard work and family-life devoted to the tobacco patch and THE garden, hearing the name “Gaga” and “daddy”. He leaves behind a community grateful for the light he shared, and a family forever inspired by his example.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026, at 1:00pm at Forrest Grove Baptist Church in Adairville, KY. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11:00am until the time of the service. He will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery in Adairville, KY.