Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes lane on Ashland City Road for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is repairing a water main on Hickory Point Road. Low water pressure may affect the vicinity during the work.

The southbound lane on Ashland City Road has been closed from Hickory Point Road to 3059 Ashland City Road. Flaggers will establish alternating traffic lanes on Ashland City Road.

Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternative travel route to avoid traffic congestion at the worksite.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 3:00pm.