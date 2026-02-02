33.5 F
Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes lane on Ashland City Road for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is repairing a water main on Hickory Point Road. Low water pressure may affect the vicinity during the work.

The southbound lane on Ashland City Road has been closed from Hickory Point Road to 3059 Ashland City Road. Flaggers will establish alternating traffic lanes on Ashland City Road.

Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternative travel route to avoid traffic congestion at the worksite.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 3:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

