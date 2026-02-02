Clarksville Gas and Water Department Grants Five-Day Payment Extension After Winter Storm Closures

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas & Water (CGW) Department offices and customer service centers were closed and inaccessible to the public for in person bill payment service from Monday, January 26th to Friday, January 30th, due to the effects of the recent Winter Storm Fern.
For this reason, customer bills with a due date or last day to pay date between January 26th to February 2nd when offices were closed will receive a one-time payment extension of five business days before a late payment penalty fee is added or service disconnection because of non-payment.
“We understand the plight of our customers throughout this winter storm event and want to provide this extension to prevent any further inconvenience due to the prolonged office closure. I am thankful for the support of the CGW Board Commissioners and their thoughtfulness and sensitivity to the current situation our community finds itself in,” said Mark Riggins, CGW General Manager.
Customers are reminded that Gas & Water offers a variety of utility bill payment options that are available 24 hours a day for customer convenience.
Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, pay-by-phone feature.
Online bill payment and account management, https://www.clarksvilletn.gov/241/Payment-Options.
Kiosk Pay Sites (available 24-Hours)
111 Cunningham Lane, drive-up kiosk
2215 Madison Street, drive-up kiosk
1599 Fort Campbell Boulevard
1801 Ashland City Road
2537 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
3880 Trenton Road
2021 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. (CDE Lightband Office, drive-up kiosk)
Kiosk Pay Site machines offer fast and easy convenience.
24/7 payment when it’s convenient with NO transaction fee for cash or check payment.
Pay in person (contactless).
Cash, check and debit or credit card payments (no coins accepted or change dispensed).
User-friendly touch screen in English or Spanish.
Real-time payment (posts to your account immediately).
FastPass option, barcode receipt printed for quick scan at your next kiosk payment visit.
Clarksville Gas and Water offices and customer service centers will reopen on Monday, February 2nd at 8:00am for normal business. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, will also be available at this time for customer inquiries, but please anticipate long wait times because of expected high call volume.
Clarksville Gas and Water appreciates your patience and understanding during this time.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com