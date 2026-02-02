Clarksville Gas and Water Department Grants Five-Day Payment Extension After Winter Storm Closures

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas & Water (CGW) Department offices and customer service centers were closed and inaccessible to the public for in person bill payment service from Monday, January 26th to Friday, January 30th, due to the effects of the recent Winter Storm Fern.

For this reason, customer bills with a due date or last day to pay date between January 26th to February 2nd when offices were closed will receive a one-time payment extension of five business days before a late payment penalty fee is added or service disconnection because of non-payment.

“We understand the plight of our customers throughout this winter storm event and want to provide this extension to prevent any further inconvenience due to the prolonged office closure. I am thankful for the support of the CGW Board Commissioners and their thoughtfulness and sensitivity to the current situation our community finds itself in,” said Mark Riggins, CGW General Manager.

Customers are reminded that Gas & Water offers a variety of utility bill payment options that are available 24 hours a day for customer convenience.

Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, pay-by-phone feature.

Online bill payment and account management, https://www.clarksvilletn.gov/241/Payment-Options.

Kiosk Pay Sites (available 24-Hours)

111 Cunningham Lane, drive-up kiosk

2215 Madison Street, drive-up kiosk

1599 Fort Campbell Boulevard

1801 Ashland City Road

2537 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

3880 Trenton Road

2021 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. (CDE Lightband Office, drive-up kiosk)

Kiosk Pay Site machines offer fast and easy convenience.

24/7 payment when it’s convenient with NO transaction fee for cash or check payment.

Pay in person (contactless).

Cash, check and debit or credit card payments (no coins accepted or change dispensed).

User-friendly touch screen in English or Spanish.

Real-time payment (posts to your account immediately).

FastPass option, barcode receipt printed for quick scan at your next kiosk payment visit.

Clarksville Gas and Water offices and customer service centers will reopen on Monday, February 2nd at 8:00am for normal business. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, will also be available at this time for customer inquiries, but please anticipate long wait times because of expected high call volume.

Clarksville Gas and Water appreciates your patience and understanding during this time.