Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools Cancel Classes Tuesday Due to Ongoing Conditions

Montgomery County, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) District offices will remain closed to allow staff to prioritize safety and assist with reopening schools as soon as possible. Supervisors will communicate expectations with mission-essential district employees.

We will communicate with families tomorrow afternoon regarding the status of school on Wednesday. Please see the “Important Reminders – Wednesday and Stockpile Days” section below for a reminder about the canceled PD Day on Wednesday.

Current Conditions

Who is happy to see the sun shining and warmer temperatures? WE SURE ARE! We are also not on speaking terms with Punxsutawney Phil right now.

District leaders drove routes across the community again today. The Montgomery County Highway Department, Clarksville Street Department, and TDOT have been working hard, and it shows! The majority of roads around the community have been cleared and treated, with a few isolated slick spots in shady or hilly areas, and also where vehicles have been parked or abandoned in the way of plows. While roads are returning to normal in Clarksville-Montgomery County, most driveways, sidewalks, parking lots, and bus stops are still covered in ice, with large berms making many sidewalks inaccessible.

Additionally, the CMCSS Operations Department and school custodians continue working so diligently to clear parking lots and sidewalks on school campuses, starting first with high schools and working down to elementary schools. The sun, warmer temperatures, and forecasted rain tomorrow should help tremendously with clearing our campuses and other areas of the community.

Important Considerations for Reopening

Although we are sharing some positive progress as we dig out of this winter storm, there is a reality we may face when classes resume. We ask families to please partner with us now to start planning.

Learn More About Safe Transportation To School By Reading The Parentsquare Message.

Important Reminders – Wednesday and Stockpile Days

The Professional Development Day on Wednesday, February 4th, is canceled. If we can safely resume classes on Wednesday, students will report. CMCSS leadership is awaiting approval from the Commissioner of Education for a waiver due to the exhaustion of our stockpile days. Therefore, CMCSS must begin implementing the inclement-weather makeup plan, and Wednesday, February 4th, is the first makeup day in that plan.

Learn More About Stockpile Days By Reading The Message In Parentsquare

Please continue to stay safe and warm and look out for each other! We appreciate the patience and support you have shown us as we tackle these challenging conditions. Thank you, families, and we hope to be sharing positive news about classes resuming very soon!