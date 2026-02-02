41.5 F
Clarksville
Monday, February 2, 2026
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department Headquarters Lobby Closes Temporarily Over Ice Hazard From Roof
News

Clarksville Police Department Headquarters Lobby Closes Temporarily Over Ice Hazard From Roof

News Staff
By News Staff
Ice on Tree Limbs. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Onilne)
Ice on Tree Limbs. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Onilne)

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) announces that the Headquarters Lobby is temporarily closed due to ice sliding from the roof, creating a potential hazard to pedestrians.

Residents in need of police reports or assistance have several alternative options:

Additionally, residents may visit:

  • District 1 Precinct: 211 Cunningham Lane

  • District 3 Precinct: 2937 International Boulevard

The Clarksville Police Department urges the public to remain cautious while walking near the Headquarters building, and thanks residents for their patience and cooperation.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University STEM Program Releases Spring Science on Tap Schedule
Next article
Clarksville Athletic Club Blends Sports, Wellness, and Community Under One Roof, Part 1
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information