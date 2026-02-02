Clarksville Police Department Headquarters Lobby Closes Temporarily Over Ice Hazard From Roof

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) announces that the Headquarters Lobby is temporarily closed due to ice sliding from the roof, creating a potential hazard to pedestrians.

Residents in need of police reports or assistance have several alternative options:

Request a report via email: police.records@cityofclarksville.com

Request a copy of a report online: https://www.clarksvilletn.gov/954/Records-Division

Submit an online report: https://www.clarksvilletn.gov/1349/On-Line-Reporting

Additionally, residents may visit:

District 1 Precinct: 211 Cunningham Lane

District 3 Precinct: 2937 International Boulevard

The Clarksville Police Department urges the public to remain cautious while walking near the Headquarters building, and thanks residents for their patience and cooperation.