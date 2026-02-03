All CMCSS Schools Closed Wednesday, February 4th in Clarksville-Montgomery County

Montgomery County, TN – All Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) schools will be closed for students and visitors tomorrow, Wednesday, February 4th 2026.

EMPLOYEES: All school-based and district-level employees will report to work tomorrow on a 2-hour delay. A separate communication will be sent through your employee ParentSquare and/or email with more information.

Progress

With the support of the Montgomery County Highway Department, Montgomery County Facilities Department, and Clarksville Street Department, significant progress is being made on our campuses today. While we hoped for more rain and warmer temperatures to help, the weather has still been better than last week as crews continue breaking up the thick ice that covered 87 acres and 22 miles of sidewalks on our nearly 50 campuses, which is the equivalent of clearing around 66 football fields of 2-3-inch-thick ice plus a full marathon route.

Good News!

Now, after over a week of sharing some frustrating news, we have several positive updates today!

Based on today’s progress and barring any additional inclement weather, we plan to resume classes on Thursday, February 5th. We will likely implement a 2-hour delay to provide more visibility during the morning commute and account for the possibility of overnight refreezing. We will confirm plans with families tomorrow regarding school on Thursday. Please read your ParentSquare message for reminders about planning for schools to reopen.

We received news last night that the Tennessee Commissioner of Education approved our waiver request for our exhausted stockpile days. This means that we do not currently have to implement our weather make-up plan. We will be able to convert tomorrow back to a Professional Development Day, so it will not count against our remaining stockpile days. We know this has been confusing, and we thank you for your patience as we try to make the best operational decisions.

Reminder – Please Have a Plan

As we plan for reopening on Thursday, we want to remind everyone to please partner with us to make plans for your family.