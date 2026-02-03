APSU Men’s Basketball Collin Parker forward Wins Second ASUN Newcomer of the Week Title

Jacksonville, FL – After leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team to a perfect record in the fifth week of the Atlantic Sun Conference season, graduate forward Collin Parker has been named the ASUN Newcomer of the Week for the second time this season, the league announced Monday.

Parker averaged 27.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game in wins at Eastern Kentucky and at West Georgia over the Week. He also shot 55.6% (15-of-27) from the floor, 50.0% (5-of-10) from three-point range, and 90.9% (20-of-22) from the charity stripe over the week.

The Montgomery City, Missouri native paced the Governors in scoring across both games, beginning with a 25-point, six-rebound performance during a 90-82 win against the Colonels, Wednesday. He then followed the game with his first double-double of the season, scoring 30 points and hauling in 12 rebounds during APSU’s 81-78 win in Carrollton, Georgia.

With his outing against the Wolves, Parker now has each of the Govs’ top six scoring games this season, including both of APSU’s 30-point games this season. Parker has led the Govs in scoring nine times this season, while also pacing the team on the boards three times.

He leads the Govs with 15.8 points per game this season, including 16.7 points during the conference slate. His 15.8 points per game rank fourth in the ASUN, while his 5.7 rebounds per game and 48.0 field-goal percentage are seventh and eighth in the league, respectively.

With Parker’s award, a Governor now has won an ASUN weekly honor a league-best eight times, including five newcomer of the week recognitions. Parker’s honor this week is his first since also being tabbed the ASUN Newcomer of the Week, January 5th.

Parker and the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team returns to their home hardwood later this week when they host Lipscomb at 7:00pm, Wednesday for a Red Out. Fans can purchase $5.50 tickets for Wednesday’s clash against the Bison – courtesy of Traditions First Bank – by clicking the link atop this article.