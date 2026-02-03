APSU Women’s Basketball Travels to North Alabama for ASUN Road Game

Austin Peay (13-7 | 5-5 ASUN at North Alabama (10-10 | 5-4 ASUN)

Wednesday, February 4th, 2026 | 6:00pm

Florence, AL | Flowers Hall

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hits the road for a midweek matchup at North Alabama on Wednesday for a 6:00pm game at Flowers Hall at CB&S Arena.

Austin Peay (13-7, 5-5 ASUN) enters Wednesday’s matchup after a 68-70 loss to Jacksonville, Jan. 31. Jim’Miyah Branton led the Govs with 15 points as Lameria Thomas marked her second consecutive double-double with a 12-point, 11-rebound performance.

Branton averaged 16.0 points in last week’s games, shooting 51.9 percent from the field. She had 17 points in the loss against North Florida with six assists against the Dolphins.

North Alabama (10-10, 5-4 ASUN) defeated Florida Gulf Coast 60-55 last Saturday, with Alexsandra Alvarado leading the team with 19 points. Alvarado was named the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Player and Newcomer of the week for her performances against the Hatters and the Eagles, averaging 20 points per game.

Wednesday will be the 10th all-time meeting between the Governors and the Lions, with the Govs leading the series, 5-4. The last meeting was a 71-60 APSU win on Jan. 23, 2025.

The Fast Break

The APSU Govs are first in the ASUN with an 8.2 rebound margin, 14.7 offensive rebounds per game, and a 58.4 scoring defense.

Jim’Miyah Branton is third with 3.6 assists per game.

Lameria Thomas’ 3.9 offensive rebounds per game rank first in the conference and 16th in Division I

Her 7.2 rebounds per game are fourth in the ASUN.

The APSU Govs’ 10-0 road record is the best in the nation. UCONN is behind them with an 8-0 record.

About the North Alabama Lions

The North Alabama Lions are third in the conference with a 28.8 three-point percentage defense and 37.85 rebounds per game.

Alexsandra Alvarado is fifth with a 31.8 three-point percentage and 2.05 three-pointers per game.

The Lions are 10-10 on the season, 5-4 in ASUN play, 7-3 at home, and 3-7 on the road.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team heads back to the Bluegrass State for a February 7th game at Eastern Kentucky.