Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes Lane on Hawkins Road for Gas Line Maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is performing maintenance on a gas line on Hawkins Road.

The eastbound lane on Hawkins Road has been closed from Oak Hill Drive to Sun Valley Road. Flaggers will establish alternating traffic lanes on Hawkins Road. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternative travel route to avoid traffic congestion at the worksite.

The gas line maintenance is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 3:30pm.