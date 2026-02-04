Clarksville Obituary: Gail Lynn Shaw

Clarksville, TN – Gail Lynn Shaw, age 77, of Oak Grove, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 31st, 2026 at her residence.

Gail was born on November 3rd, 1948 in Racine, WI to the late Herman Reading and Lois Ernst. Gail was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Shaw and sister, Diane Schmidt; grandson, Jedi.

Gail is survived by her son, Nicholas (Mindy) Shaw; daughters, Janet (William) Hankins and Kathryn Ames; sisters, Kim (Bruce) Willhitte, Vicki Mertins, Debra (Chuck) Meininger; grandchildren, Alicia, Alex, Rebecca, Ashley, Aiden, Grayson, Douglas Doc ; several great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 13th, 2026 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, February 13th, 2026 from 12:0pm until the hour of service. Burial will follow directly after the service at Greenwood Cemetery, Clarksville, TN.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the services may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com