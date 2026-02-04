Clarksville Obituary: Josefa “Josie” Vines

Clarksville, TN – Josefa Vines, the life of every party and the heart of her family, took her final curtain call on January 25th, 2026, in Clarksville, Tennessee. Born on June 29th, 1950 in Lompoc CA, to the late Gabriel Morales and Ramona Terrones, Josie lived a life defined by laughter, rhythm, and a legendary sense of humor.

She didn’t just walk through life; she danced through it, leaving a trail of smiles and full bellies wherever she went. For over 15 years, she shared her faith and her joy as a Sunday school teacher at the Soldier’s Chapel in Fort Campbell, where her lessons were often served with a side of her trademark “straight talk” and well-timed jokes.

Josie was a woman of radical kindness and absolute honesty—she was famously blunt, but her words were always rooted in a deep love for people. A true social butterfly, she had a unique love for traveling the country on Greyhound buses, where she could indulge in her favorite pastime, talking to people and hearing their stories. Whether she was feeding a crowd, teaching a class, or dragging someone onto the dance floor, Josie’s empathy and generous spirit were unmatched. She believed life was meant to be shared, and she lived that truth every single day.

Her vibrant spirit is carried on by her husband and soulmate of 45 years, Jeffrey Vines, who remained the absolute love of her life until the very end; her daughter Jennifer Peeler and her husband Piers; her son, Johnny Thompson and his wife Lauren; and her son, Jeffrey Vines and his wife Jennifer.

She was the most beloved “Nana” to her nine grandchildren: Johnny Thompson III, Noa Thompson, Belicia Peeler, Piers Peeler Jr., Jae Thompson, Videl Vines, Roman Vines, Ana-Luna Thompson, and Kaia Vines. She is also survived by her sisters, Femia Diaz and Estella Nuno, who shared in her many adventures. We find peace knowing that she is once again a daughter in her parents’ embrace, reunited in eternal love.

Funeral Mass will be held Friday, February 6th, 2026 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 12noon. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 5th, 2026 at Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home from 4:00pm until 6:00pm and Friday from 11:00am until the service time at the church. Burial will be at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY.